Insider Reveals 5 Players The Browns May Not Play Against Seahawks

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that his team’s starters should expect to play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks today.

However, a rash of injuries on the offensive line made Stefanski reconsider his position about quarterback Deshaun Watson – who has yet to appear in a preseason contest – making the start Saturday night.

While Stefanski has yet to rule out any players for the final preseason contest, Browns insider Tony Grossi believes as many as five big-name players will not participate tonight in Seattle.

On “The Daily Grossi” podcast Friday afternoon, Grossi named Watson, wide receiver Amari Cooper, tight end David Njoku, defensive end Myles Garrett, and cornerback Denzel Ward as five players he believes will not suit up against the Seahawks.

“There probably will be 60 to 70 percent of the starting 22 out there, at least for the first quarter,” Grossi said.

The decision to not play these players boils down to injury risk and ensuring these veterans are healthy for their Week 1 contest against the Cowboys, Grossi implied.

Grossi did name a few players he believes will play on the defensive side of the football, including Martin Emerson, Za’Darius Smith, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Cleveland could use much of the final three quarters of the Seattle contest to give players who are on the cusp of making the roster one final chance to make an impression before Tuesday – the date when all NFL franchise must cut their 90-man rosters down to the regular season maximum of 53 athletes.

