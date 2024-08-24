Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On CeeDee Lamb Rumors

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns appeared ready to pull the trigger on a trade to secure the San Francisco 49ers disgruntled star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Despite speculation that Cleveland would acquire Aiyuk, those trade rumors to this point have not materialized for the Browns to land the receiver’s services.

Now, another disgruntled wide receiver who seeks a significant pay increase has been rumored as a potential target for the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb – who has yet to report to the team’s training camp – is seeking one of the highest salaries for a non-quarterback in the NFL before returning to the field this season.

Although analyst Josh Cribbs does not believe these rumors have any merit, the former Cleveland star isn’t ruling them out, either.

“The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” shared on Twitter a video clip of the titular host’s thoughts on acquiring Cribbs, an idea the former standout wide receiver liked.

“People know how Andrew Berry can kinda pull rabbits out of a hat,” Cribbs said, later adding, “Doesn’t this kind of sound good.”

Cribbs pointed to Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore – a pair of Cleveland wide receivers who are entering the final year of their existing deals – as players the Browns may not re-sign before the end of the season as reasons to trade for Lamb.

While Cribbs said he “knew” Lamb would eventually re-sign with Dallas, the Browns have struck solid deals with the Cowboys in the past for the team’s best wide receiver.

The aforementioned Cooper came to Cleveland from Dallas in 2022.

