Insider Reveals Big Update On Browns’ Potential Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns may have changed their entire plans for the NFL Draft.

Recently, there were many reports connecting them to Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with their No. 2 pick.

Now, they might have no choice but to take Shedeur Sanders.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” the renowned insider claimed that the New York Giants’ deal with Russell Wilson means that the Browns will likely take a quarterback.

“It would lead you to believe that the Browns are going to take a quarterback with their first pick,” Grossi said.

🚨🚨🚨 @TonyGrossi now thinks that it's more likely that the Browns draft Shedeur Sanders at no. 2 🚨🚨🚨 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/E5nNgSNTLg — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 26, 2025

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly eager to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick after watching him throw at his Pro Day.

The Browns only have Kenny Pickett under contract, and that’s not an ideal situation to enter next season.

They can always try to trade for Kirk Cousins, but they could use someone cheaper, especially with Deshaun Watson’s contract still on the books.

There’s also a chance that they will trade down to allow someone to take Sanders while also getting one of the players they covet, and they can always take another quarterback further down in the draft.

That doesn’t sound like a realistic scenario right now, though, as it comes with major risks.

Barring a shocking turn of events, it’s hard to imagine the Browns not taking Shedeur Sanders one month from now.

