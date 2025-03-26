Former Browns WR Is Signing With The Titans

The Tennessee Titans know better than anyone that the NFL offseason is all about fresh starts, and for struggling teams, it’s a chance to hit the reset button.

Last season wasn’t just a rough year—it was a clear sign that big changes had to happen.

Mike Borgonzi, the Titans’ new general manager, has been on a mission to breathe new life into the roster.

Through strategic trades and calculated free agency moves, he’s been methodically addressing the team’s glaring roster gaps.

The wide receiver position remained the final piece of the puzzle—until now.

“Former Browns WR/PR James Proche is signing with the Titans, he announced on Instagram,” reported ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Former Browns WR/PR James Proche is signing with the Titans, he announced on Instagram pic.twitter.com/k4LsYYlo2m — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 26, 2025

The news marked another bold step in the Titans’ reconstruction.

Proche’s journey to the Tennessee Titans is a testament to perseverance.

Originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, he spent three years with the team before joining the Cleveland Browns.

During his time in Cleveland, Proche appeared in 19 games, starting just once and recording three catches for 21 yards.

Where Proche truly shined was on special teams. His punt return skills were impressive, averaging nine yards per return and demonstrating his versatility as a player.

Before his NFL career, Proche was a standout at SMU, where he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and led the American Athletic Conference in receiving touchdowns.

This signing is a calculated move by Borgonzi to inject talent, depth, and potential into a team hungry for a comeback.

For Proche, it’s an opportunity to prove he can be more than a special teams contributor.

NEXT:

Former GM Warns Browns About Passing On 'Once In A Generation' Prospect