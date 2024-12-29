Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely 2025 Draft Plans In First Round

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is far from ideal right now.

They still have to pay Deshaun Watson a lot of money regardless of whether he’s there or not.

And if he’s there, there are more than enough reasons to doubt his play.

Then, they have Jameis Winston, who may or may not stay.

Even if he does stay, he’s proven to be quite erratic.

That’s why most fans and analysts agree they must fix their quarterback room in the offseason.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will likely use their first-round pick to get a quarterback:

“With what’s expected to be a top-five pick in the draft, the Browns will likely select a quarterback in the first round, even if they trade up or down,” Cabot said.

This isn’t the richest quarterback class by any means, and Shedeur Sanders is firmly expected to go No. 1.

The Browns could be in a position to either finish the season with a top-four pick and get Florida star Cam Ward, or they could look to trade up.

That will most likely require paying a steep price, but it might be worth it.

According to many experts, Ward is a potential franchise-caliber quarterback in this class.

In addition, the Browns could still add Kirk Cousins in the offseason, allowing Ward to develop on the sidelines for a year.

