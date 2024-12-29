Insider Names 5 Likely Free Agent QB Options For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is far from ideal right now.

Deshaun Watson didn’t pay well this season and suffered another season-ending injury.

His contract situation makes it tough for the team to go after any big-money player.

Even if they part ways with him, they will still have to absorb a big dead cap hit.

That’s why they will likely either go after a rookie signal-caller or pursue a cheaper option in free agency.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed that they could target multiple players in the offseason:

“They’ll also scour other teams’ rosters for trade possibilities, and see which QBs become available in free agency when the new league year begins in March. Some who might be attainable are Minnesota’s Sam Darnold, Pittsburgh’s Justin Fields, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson, Cousins and Rodgers,” Cabot said.

Needless to say, Aaron Rodgers is way past his prime, and he hasn’t looked good at all, so he should be at the bottom of their list.

Then, Kirk Cousins has obvious ties to Kevin Stefanski and could be cheap, although he’s not a long-term solution.

The same goes for Russell Wilson, who will likely stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sam Darnold has played the best football of all of those candidates, but he’s likely to demand a steep pay raise, and the Browns might be priced out of the race before it even starts.

That leaves Justin Fields as a potential candidate.

He’s an Ohio State product, so the fans might connect with him, and he’s still young and has shown some upside.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: The Browns will do something to address the issue.

