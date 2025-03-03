Browns Urged To Draft Standout WR Prospect

Most analysts have focused on what decision Cleveland will make with the franchise’s second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Browns have many more selections the organization needs to make in April.

The Browns have offered little indication as to what the team will focus on with those picks as the team has multiple positions it can address with later-round draft choices.

Analyst Lance Reisland believes Cleveland should focus on its wide receiver room with at least one pick in the draft.

On Monday, Reisland urged the Browns to draft Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.

‘With the emergence of Jeudy, Burden’s skill set is exactly what the Browns offense has needed for years. During Stefanski’s tenure, the lack of explosive skill receivers has forced the offense to be perfect to score points. Great NFL offenses have skill guys that simply need touches in space to have an impact of the game. Burden does not need perfect blocking or a perfectly designed scheme, he just needs the football in his hands,” Reisland wrote.

Burden played in 38 games for Missouri over the past three seasons, finishing his collegiate career with the Tigers catching 192 passes for 2,263 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver put on a show at the NFL Combine last week, being called by one analyst as a “surefire top 20 prospect” after his performance.

Absolute flawless from Luther Burden on the gauntlet. Effortless! 4.42 in the 40 👀 We've somehow reached the point where Burden is being underrated. Surefire top 20 prospect for me! pic.twitter.com/2lKv1PpLfG — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 1, 2025

The Browns’ existing wide receiver room includes Pro Bowler Jerry Jeudy and several prospects the team has added through past drafts.

Cleveland is certain to address some offensive needs with its draft picks because multiple playmakers are expected to become free agents in March.

Last year, the Browns added Jamari Thrash via a fifth-round draft pick, and the rookie was used in only nine contests by the team.

NEXT:

Insider Proposes Bold Move For Browns With No.2 Pick