Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns keep making moves.

This time, they chose who’s going to be on and off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Per their own report, they placed quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on the active/PUP list.

They also placed wide receiver David Bell on the active/non-football injury list and waived wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

Watson went under the knife again to have surgery on his torn Achilles in January, and he’s still a few months away from being cleared to practice.

He’s fully expected to begin the season on the reserve/PUP list, meaning he won’t be eligible to play for the first four games at the very least.

Even so, while he’s reportedly pushing to make a comeback at some point this season, chances are that the Browns won’t even consider getting him on the field at all, and he may have played his final snap for the organization.

Watson is currently rehabbing at the team facility.

He’s reportedly been very active in meetings, and he’s even had throwing sessions with Jerry Jeudy and other players.

The Browns are conducting a four-man race to be the starting quarterback, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett seemingly ahead of rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Mike Hall Jr., on the other hand, is on the list while he rehabs a knee injury he sustained in the regular-season finale.

As for David Bell, he dislocated his hip early last season.

