Insider Reveals Browns’ Stance On QB Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make, and the clock is ticking.

They have five quarterbacks under contract, four of whom are healthy enough to play right now.

Two of them are rookies, so it’s hard to believe that they will look at moving either of them.

That leaves Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as the potential odd men out in this situation.

Nevertheless, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes there might not be an odd man out.

In her latest column, she said that unless the Browns get a significant offer, they will strongly consider rolling into next season with four signal-callers:

“But quarterback is the most important position on the team, and the Browns now have two development prospects in Gabriel and Sanders, with a possible rising veteran in Pickett. If someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse, they’ll listen. But keeping four is definitely within the realm of possibility,” Cabot said.

Of course, that might not be a wise decision, given that there are only 53 roster spots available and the Browns might need one or two of those spots for depth.

Most teams keep just two quarterbacks on the active roster, with someone else from the practice squad as their third-string/emergency quarterback.

The Browns have been scrambling to find a franchise-caliber quarterback for decades now.

All things considered, it’s hard to believe that their quarterback of the future is on their roster, as neither of the options looks like a long-term, high-upside solution at the position.

But if there’s even the slightest chance that some of them will turn out to be their guy, they just can’t afford to give up on them this quickly.

NEXT:

Dillon Gabriel Hints At New Vehicle Purchase After Rookie Contract