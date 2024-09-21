Insider Reveals Browns’ Week 4 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Player

Since the NFL schedule was announced in May, some Cleveland fans have circled next week’s game at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders as one of two road trips enthusiasts would make.

In addition to watching the Browns play the Raiders, the joys of Sin City were a calling card for this matchup.

Cleveland – like the other three opponents the Raiders will have played before the two teams meet up next weekend – looks like it may have lucked out and avoided one of their star players for an unfortunate reason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a report on X that Las Vegas pass rusher Malcolm Koonce will miss the entire season due to a knee injury.

BREAKING: #Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce suffered a serious knee injury during a recent practice and will miss the entire season, per multiple sources. A devastating blow for Koonce, who’s coming off a career-best 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, and was entering the final… pic.twitter.com/MH5MpAQUVY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2024

Koonce had a breakthrough season in 2023, starting 11 of the 17 games he played while recording 43 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Before that breakthrough, Koonce – a third-round selection for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft – had a combined 12 tackles and two sacks in 22 games for Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-3 linebacker had not played this season after suffering the injury during a practice prior to their season opener.

If any team can empathize with the Raiders, it’s their Week 4 opponents.

The Browns had 16 players listed – the second most in the NFL – on the injury report this week, which doesn’t include another 10 players who have some sort of injury designation on the young season.

Cleveland had more than a dozen starters miss significant time last year due to injuries, and players like running back Nick Chubb and offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills have yet to return to action this season.

