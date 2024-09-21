Kayvon Thibodeaux Admits He Models His Game After 1 Browns Player

When the Browns host the New York Giants this weekend, Cleveland fans will get their first look at third-year defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux – who starred at Oregon earlier this decade – was a force for the Giants last season as he recorded 50 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, 11.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Those stats are akin to what Browns defensive end Myles Garrett posted since his second year, showing that Thibodeaux has the potential to become one of the game’s best defenders.

That’s not the only connection Thibodeaux has to Garrett, either.

Speaking to SNY this week, Thibodeaux compared his style of play to Garrett’s game and admitted that he models his game after Garrett (via X).

“You either have a lot of talent or a lot of skill, or you’re Myles Garrett,” Thibodeaux said, adding, “Definitely look at his game and try to model mine after it.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux tries to model his game after Myles Garrett: "You either have a lot of talent or a lot of skill or you're Myles Garrett." (h/t @SNYGiants)

pic.twitter.com/d7zi5uyZs7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2024

Thibodeaux had nothing by praise for Garrett, adding he felt the Browns defensive end would continue to dominate the league’s offensive lines for several years in the future.

The Giants’ defensive end later said that Garrett was someone he looked to coming out of high school as Cleveland’s star has a “relentless” approach to attacking the offensive line and its would-be playmakers.

Thibodeaux finished up his thoughts by saying that Garrett was a “Hall of Famer” and that “he’s really incredible.”

The Giants’ defensive end will get to see his inspiration in person tomorrow when his team takes on the Browns inside Huntington Banks Field.

NEXT:

Analyst Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deshaun Watson's Play