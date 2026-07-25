Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson’s Chances Of Being Browns’ Starting QB

Deshaun Watson may have already been named the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback for this season if not for his troublesome injury history. Head coach Todd Monken may have extended the competition between Watson and Shedeur Sanders into training camp to hedge his bets just a little bit.

With the potential for Watson to be sidelined always looming after shoulder and Achilles injuries since 2023, Monken may have wisely deferred his final decision. If he announced the veteran as the starter, and Watson were to get injured again, Sanders and his teammates would be saddled with the burden of knowing that he was the second choice out of two.

Instead, Sanders may be able to earn the job on his own merits by continuing his ascent over the next month. He could overtake Watson without any misfortune, which would set a very different tone for the Browns’ season.

Insider Tony Grossi doesn’t expect that to be the case, as he recently revealed that Watson has a better chance than not of being the Browns’ starting QB in Week 1, if he can stay healthy.

“I think Watson is at least 65 percent to start. I think the decision’s gonna be made Week 4 of training camp. Can Watson stay healthy for four weeks even in training camp? I’m not positive about that,” Grossi said.

"I think Watson is at least 65%," – @TonyGrossi on who will be the Browns week 1 starter. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/0whCq2tU3k — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 24, 2026

Monken had said that he wanted to have a starting quarterback in place when training camp opened. Yet, with rookies already on hand and veterans about to report next week, the competition will continue.

That could simply be because Monken wants to see a bit more from both Watson and Sanders, likely including at least one preseason game. Four weeks into training camp would fall just after Cleveland’s second preseason game, against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22, which will follow a joint practice between the teams on Aug. 20.

That should be ample time for Watson and Sanders to make the case that they deserve the job on merit, rather than other potential factors such as Cleveland’s long-term plans or the possible fan reaction. It is worth watching how the practice reps are divided beginning with the first full-squad workout of camp on July 29.

If the Browns really are worried about Watson getting injured again, it will be interesting to see if he is limited at all over the next month.

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