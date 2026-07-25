One Factor Could Help the Browns Beat Expectations

Despite a fresh start almost all the way around, the Cleveland Browns are not projected to improve very much, if at all, from their 5-12 record last season. In fact, the Browns are considered one of the top contenders to land the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Those low expectations may not align with the encouraging reports from new head coach Todd Monken coming out of minicamps and OTAs. However, the fact remains that the Browns are seriously lacking at the quarterback position compared to the rest of the NFL, and that could be too difficult to overcome.

However, the Browns now have a historic combination on defense, becoming the first team to have back-to-back Rookies of the Year on the roster the following season. With edge rusher Jared Verse teaming up with linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the unit should remain among the NFL’s elite.

With such a low bar, the fact that the Browns have nothing to lose could help them beat expectations this season, thanks in part to a forgiving schedule.

“2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse now teams up with 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. That’s exciting, as is the fact the new staff will have several interesting quarterbacks to choose from as Deshaun Watson returns from injury. All of that screams ‘this will take time,’ but don’t be surprised if a rejuvenated squad with nothing to lose takes advantage of a soft schedule and squeaks out half a dozen wins,” Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report wrote.

The Browns are considered to have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season, measured either by their opponents’ winning percentage from last year or their projected win totals for this one. It is made a bit more difficult by the fact that six of the first nine games are on the road, which could be problematic with as many as nine new starters on offense and Monken going through his first experience as an NFL head coach.

Cleveland also traded away one of the best players in the league, sending Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns were fortunate to get Verse in return, and he should be able to replace some of Garrett’s record-breaking production.

Whether the collection of quarterbacks, led by Watson and Shedeur Sanders and including Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green, can hold up their end of the bargain remains to be seen. Early home games against the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers could set the tone for the campaign.

If the Browns can get off to a good start, they might be able to satisfy Monken’s goal of still being in contention in the later stages of the season.

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Browns Have Prime Opportunity In 2027 Draft