Browns Have Prime Opportunity In 2027 Draft

The 2026 season is still more than a month away, but that hasn’t stopped many people from talking about what the Cleveland Browns might be able to accomplish in the 2027 NFL Draft. With such a glaring need at quarterback, the upcoming class at the position is seen as the potential solution to all of the Browns’ problems.

Armed with two first-round picks after acquiring one from the Los Angeles Rams in trading away Myles Garrett, the Browns should be well-positioned to take a quarterback with the high pick they are likely to land, or to create an intriguing package to trade up. While the Rams’ pick is projected to be near the bottom of the round, it still gives the Browns some flexibility.

With that in mind, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid said he believes the Browns have a prime opportunity in the 2027 draft, thanks to their willingness to make deals.

“Which NFL teams are best set up to capitalize? The New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The Browns are the other team currently with multiple first-round picks in 2027 and will also likely be searching for a young franchise quarterback. General manager Andrew Berry isn’t shy about using trades to secure draft capital (see the Myles Garrett deal) and move around the draft order, and Cleveland is in a good position to add even more young talent,” Reid wrote.

In addition to their two first-round picks, the Browns have one in the second and one in the third. They also have impressively stockpiled three fourth-round picks and two fifth-round selections. In the trade with Los Angeles, Cleveland also received a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round choice in 2029.

It seems most obvious that the Browns will use all of that draft capital in any way possible to select one of the top quarterbacks in 2027. It’s a class that is headlined by Arch Manning and Dante Moore, but also includes prospects CJ Carr and Julian Sayin.

There is a long-shot chance that the Browns won’t be looking for a new QB if Shedeur Sanders wins the starting job from Deshaun Watson in this year’s training camp and proves he can be the franchise player they are seeking. That could free them up to look at other top prospects, such as wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or cornerback Leonard Moore.

The Browns are likely to face plenty of competition for a quarterback from the Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, but Cleveland could emerge from that pack with their choice of the field, if it plays its cards right.

NEXT:

Former NFL Player Says It's 'Perfect Timing' For One Browns QB