Browns Analyst Reveals Which QB Should Start Week 1

There is a very good chance that a clear winner will not emerge from the Cleveland Browns’ ongoing quarterback competition. Because it has already been extended into training camp, it’s evident that neither Deshaun Watson nor Shedeur Sanders has done enough to claim the starting job as of now.

Both Watson and Sanders have strengths and shortcomings that make either of them a good choice or a bad choice. So, if the battle remains as close as it seems at this juncture, factors other than on-field performance could come into play.

With that in mind, analyst Scott Petrak made a big endorsement for one Browns QB, saying that if it’s truly a toss-up, Sanders deserves to be the Week 1 starter based on his better long-term outlook.

“If it’s close, I think it needs to go to Shedeur Sanders. I think he needs to be the starter for all the reasons we’ve talked about. Younger, cheaper, I think his potential is greater. All of it. Maybe the fan reaction is a tiny part of that, but I think there’s so many factors that play into it. If it’s really close, then is it maybe it’s the guy that grows into it, but he needs those first couple of weeks. I think there’s a progression with Shedeur Sanders that I wouldn’t expect from Deshaun Watson because he’s been in the league for a long time, and he’s 30 years old. That’s where I think the room for subjectivity comes in,” Petrak said.

"If it's close, I think it needs to go to Shedeur Sanders. I think he needs to the starter for all the reasons we've talked about. Maybe the fan reaction is a tiny part of that, but I think there's so many factors that play into it…" 🚨 @ScottPetrak w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the… https://t.co/0tLhVTM1oh pic.twitter.com/TQBY6CL8kR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 6, 2026

Watson was thought to have a clear path to the job after his impressive performance in the earliest minicamps. However, the flaws in his game became more noticeable as the spring moved along, and Sanders made significant improvements in the areas where he was previously lacking.

It has created a situation where head coach Todd Monken may have to more heavily weigh some intangibles, including the potential fan reaction if Watson were named over Sanders. More likely, the organization will have to decide if Watson gives the Browns a better chance to win right away this season, and if that is more important than seeing what Sanders can do given a full 17-week opportunity.

Cleveland already has one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, with Watson given a very unfavorable ranking among the league’s 32 starters. As a potential free agent who has been a huge disappointment in his time with the Browns, it may simply make more sense to move on from him once and for all and let Sanders have his chance.

But it’s possible that the Browns don’t see Sanders as a viable long-term option either, so it may not matter who gets the job in the end.

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Insider Reveals Browns' True X-Factor For 2026