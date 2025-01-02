Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, January 2, 2025
Browns Legend Questions Why Team Cut 1 QB In The Offseason

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
A Cleveland Browns banner hangs on the fence of the Cleveland Browns training facility during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of questionable decisions regarding the quarterback position.

Their decision not to bring Joe Flacco back this season was met with mixed reviews and criticism.

Then, keeping Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Tyler Huntley also raised some eyebrows.

That’s why some fans couldn’t take it when they saw Huntley picking the secondary defense apart, constantly finding Tyreek Hill in the open field while Thompson-Robinson failed to keep the chains in motion.

Needless to say, that didn’t go unnoticed by Hanford Dixon, either.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the legendary defender questioned the Browns’ decision to let Huntley go, wondering how someone who reportedly wasn’t good enough to be on their team could do so well against them.

The quarterback position has been a perennial headache for this organization.

Deshaun Watson failed to throw for 300 passing yards in a game this season.

Then, in that same offense, with the same core of players, Jameis Winston nearly threw for 500 passing yards in a loss.

Watson’s contract situation and the recent decision to restructure his deal suggest he will likely be there for another season.

Even so, the team is reportedly set to bring in some veteran competition for the job in free agency.

That makes perfect sense, as it’s become painfully evident that the team’s quarterback of the future isn’t on their current roster.

He might not even be playing in the league yet.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

