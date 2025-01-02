Browns Legend Questions Why Team Cut 1 QB In The Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of questionable decisions regarding the quarterback position.

Their decision not to bring Joe Flacco back this season was met with mixed reviews and criticism.

Then, keeping Dorian Thompson-Robinson over Tyler Huntley also raised some eyebrows.

That’s why some fans couldn’t take it when they saw Huntley picking the secondary defense apart, constantly finding Tyreek Hill in the open field while Thompson-Robinson failed to keep the chains in motion.

Needless to say, that didn’t go unnoticed by Hanford Dixon, either.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the legendary defender questioned the Browns’ decision to let Huntley go, wondering how someone who reportedly wasn’t good enough to be on their team could do so well against them.

The #Browns chose to keep DTR over Tyler Huntley before the season… Sunday didn't exactly back that up. #DawgPound "This guy wasn't good enough to be on our team?" – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @NEFDirect pic.twitter.com/a9bguVUPQU — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 2, 2025

The quarterback position has been a perennial headache for this organization.

Deshaun Watson failed to throw for 300 passing yards in a game this season.

Then, in that same offense, with the same core of players, Jameis Winston nearly threw for 500 passing yards in a loss.

Watson’s contract situation and the recent decision to restructure his deal suggest he will likely be there for another season.

Even so, the team is reportedly set to bring in some veteran competition for the job in free agency.

That makes perfect sense, as it’s become painfully evident that the team’s quarterback of the future isn’t on their current roster.

He might not even be playing in the league yet.

