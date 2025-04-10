Insider Reveals Encouraging Free Agency Update On Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns need to bolster their running back room.

Nick Chubb is no longer there, and even if he were to return, he’s not getting any younger.

However, given how things have gone in the offseason, it now seems like he could be back.

At least, that’s how Browns insider Brad Stainbrook feels.

Stainbrook recently claimed that the longer Chubb goes unsigned, the likelier it is that he will return to the Browns on a one-year deal.

“The longer Nick Chubb remains a free agent, the more likely it feels like he’ll return to Cleveland on a one year deal,” Stainbrook said.

The longer Nick Chubb remains a free agent, the more likely it feels like he’ll return to Cleveland on a one year deal. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 10, 2025

The Browns haven’t shown much willingness to bring Chubb back.

Then again, he has little to no interest in free agency.

As such, they won’t have to compete with any other team for his services, meaning they won’t have to overpay.

Chubb isn’t particularly young for a running back, and he’s coming off an injury-riddled season, so there are more than enough valid reasons to steer clear of him.

Nevertheless, we’re talking about a fan favorite who used to be one of the most dominant and bruising running backs in the league just a couple of years ago.

If anything, he would be a positive mentor for whoever they get in the NFL Draft, and he could also be a leader in the locker room.

He’s earned the right and the benefit of the doubt to be brought back after everything he’s done for the team.

NEXT:

Browns Are Meeting With Standout TE Prospect Today