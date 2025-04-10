Browns Are Meeting With Standout TE Prospect Today

The Cleveland Browns have several areas that need improvement on both sides of the field.

While most people talk about the quarterback, and rightfully so, they could also use some help at tight end.

They’ve already done their due diligence on several tight ends, which is why it’s not much of a surprise to hear about their interest in one of the most intriguing prospects in this tight-end-heavy class.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, they will host Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson for a visit.

Tight end Terrance Ferguson is visiting the #Browns today, per source. Was with the #Panthers on Wednesday. Former Oregon standout had the fastest 40 (4.63 seconds) and the highest vertical jump (39”) among tight ends at the combine. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 10, 2025

Ferguson wowed scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis back in February.

He led all players in his position in vertical jump (39”) and 40-yard dash time (4.63 seconds).

He’s an athletic freak who would thrive paired with another standout athlete like David Njoku, who’s expected to have a prominent role as a pass catcher again next season.

Ferguson is coming off his best season with the Ducks.

He logged 43 receptions for 591 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and he was instrumental in their undefeated campaign.

Standing at 6-foot-5, he played 53 games in college, leaving Eugene with 134 receptions for 1,537 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

He should be available by the time the Browns are on the clock in the third round, and he’s currently projected to be the sixth tight end off the board, which speaks volumes about how stacked this class is at the position.

The Browns can’t drop the ball this time, and while Andrew Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft is far from encouraging, there’s just so much talent to choose from.

NEXT:

Todd McShay Predicts Browns Blockbuster Trade In Mock Draft