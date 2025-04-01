Insider Reveals Hard Truth About Deshaun Watson’s Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns thought and hoped they would be getting their franchise’s savior.

Instead, the Deshaun Watson trade doomed them even further.

Replacing Baker Mayfield with Watson seemed like a good idea on paper, but it was far from the right move.

Watson’s tenure with the organization has been full of controversy and disappointment, and it became painfully evident that it was time to pull the plug on it.

That’s why it’s far from a surprise to hear that the Browns are officially moving on.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” team insider Tony Grossi claimed that Jimmy Haslam has turned the page on the Watson era.

“They are turning the page on the Watson era,” Grossi said.

"They are turning the page on the Watson era," – @TonyGrossi on Jimmy Haslam's comments at the NFL Owners meetings. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/x8rIwt6xPa — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 1, 2025

He claimed that the team has an exit strategy with Watson, adding that it will start with this NFL Draft.

Of course, this makes sense, but it’s also refreshing to hear.

Some reports claim that the Browns’ decision to keep starting Watson last season came from ownership.

Given his huge contract, there was some obvious pressure to keep playing him while he was struggling.

At this point, it seems like he won’t play another snap for the Browns, and this trade will go down as arguably the worst in NFL history, if not pro sports history.

