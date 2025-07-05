Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Deshaun Watson This Season

The Cleveland Browns have more quarterbacks than they can play right now.

They have five under contract, with four healthy enough to take the field.

That’s why, as much as Deshaun Watson is striving to play this season, that’s not likely to happen.

“I think it’s an enormous, enormous long shot for him to see the field at all this year. I just don’t really see it because, right now they’ve got four quarterbacks who are vying for playing time. I would think that you’d probably have to blow through all four of those before you would get to putting Deshaun on the field. So, unless something really drastic happens, I don’t envision it this year,” insider Mary Kay Cabot said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Owner Jimmy Haslam went on the record to admit that the organization made a mistake when they traded for Watson during the 2022 offseason.

The Browns can get substantial financial relief if he’s not healthy enough to play this season, and it’s highly unlikely that he will magically turn back time and become the Pro Bowl player he was with the Houston Texans.

If anything, the Browns need to figure out whether one of the four healthy quarterbacks they have right now can be the starter for this season and beyond.

Watson might get another opportunity to play in the NFL, but it’s unlikely to be with Cleveland.

