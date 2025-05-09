Insider Reveals Harsh Truth About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns made a surprising move in the 2025 NFL Draft beyond their decision to take two quarterbacks.

Cleveland started the second round of this year’s draft by selecting UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, taking him with the top choice in that round.

Schwesinger’s selection led to multiple questions about Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who has yet to return to the team.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the answers that onlookers are seeking have been addressed.

Cabot delivered the harsh truth about Owusu-Koramoah’s status for the upcoming campaign, one that doesn’t bode well for the linebacker’s return in 2025.

“The sobering truth is, the Browns have no idea if Owusu-Koramoah, their second-round pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, will play this season, or at all. The neck was so compressed and the injury so severe that Owusu-Koramoah will likely have to weigh the pros and cons of playing again even if he gets the green light from the doctors,” Cabot wrote.

Owusu-Koramoah was injured against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 after colliding with running back Derrick Henry.

Despite the injury, he remained in contact with the team, but little communication about Owusu-Koramoah’s status has been shared by either the player or the team over the past six months.

Last season, Owusu-Koramoah looked primed to make his second straight appearance in the Pro Bowl as he had 61 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception in his only eight contests.

Ironically, Owusu-Koramoah became the first Browns player to wear the Guardian Cap during an NFL contest because the soft shell it provides helps reduce the impact for players.

