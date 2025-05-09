Browns Nation

Friday, May 9, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Impressive Arm In Rookie Minicamp

Yagya Bhargava
By
Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Impressive Arm In Rookie Minicamp
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders took his first steps toward earning a spot on the Cleveland Browns roster Thursday, bringing his college talents to the practice fields in Berea, Ohio.

The former Colorado quarterback looked focused and determined as he joined his new teammates for rookie minicamp, giving Browns fans their first glimpse of what might be coming their way.

NFL Insider Andrew Siciliano shared footage of Sanders throwing passes to receivers, showcasing the arm talent that made him a talked-about prospect.

The video revealed Sanders delivering crisp throws with notable zip.

Despite sliding further than many expected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders appears unfazed by the extra attention.

Growing up as Deion Sanders’ son has prepared him well for life under the microscope.

Although he started practice with a few jitters, Sanders soon found his rhythm and impressed the Cleveland Browns coaching staff with his poise and accuracy.

Competition awaits Sanders on the depth chart, where he’ll need to outperform Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, former first round pick Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was selected 94th overall this year.

The young quarterback seems intent on proving his draft position doesn’t reflect his abilities.

While most rookies wrapped up practice and headed to the locker room within half an hour of the session ending, Sanders remained on the field.

He was among the last players still working, spending an extra 15 minutes throwing passes to tryout receiver Jabre Sanders from Texas A&M long after others had departed.

For a rookie trying to climb a crowded quarterback depth chart, these small moments of extra effort could make a significant difference in the months ahead.

