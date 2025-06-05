Peter King Predicts Which QB Will Be Browns’ Week 1 Starter

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has become the most talked-about storyline as OTAs continue.

With multiple viable options on the roster, the battle for the starting job represents more than just depth chart positioning for a franchise desperate to find stability under center.

The debate has split into two camps. Some want to see fresh talent emerge from rookies Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel when the season opens.

Others believe the Browns should lean on veteran experience through Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett to avoid early-season struggles that have plagued recent campaigns.

Peter King recently weighed in during an appearance on “Pro Football Talk” with his prediction for who takes the first snap in Week 1.

“If you’re Kevin Stefanski, you know that you can’t afford another 4-13 season, or 5-12 or whatever it is, you can’t have another one of those bad seasons. No matter who your quarterback is, you have to play the guy opening day, who’s going to be most ready, who knows your offense the best, who’s going to give you the best chance to win. Now, in my opinion, just looking at it from afar, that’s Joe Flacco, and we’ll see who it is in training camp,” King stated.

King sees the Browns entering a make-or-break season where head coach Kevin Stefanski cannot afford another disappointing record.

The veteran quarterback enters training camp as the presumed frontrunner, but the competition remains far from settled.

Kenny Pickett brings starter experience from his Pittsburgh tenure, while both Sanders and Gabriel represent the future potential Cleveland desperately needs.

Flacco understands his role as the bridge option rather than a long-term solution.

At 40 years old, the seasoned signal-caller knows this opportunity may be his final chance to lead a team.

The pressure falls squarely on Stefanski to make the right choice.

