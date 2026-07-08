One Browns WR Could Be Fighting For His Spot On The Roster

The Cleveland Browns have been working hard during the offseason, which is great news for their chances in 2026, but could spell trouble for certain players already on the team.

People have been questioning what’s next for wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who is about to enter the final year of his contract with Cleveland. With a wide receiver room growing more crowded and some subpar performances, Tillman’s future is up in the air. Writing for Cleveland.com, Dan Labbe said that Tillman is in a tough spot and could be replaced by incoming rookie Denzel Boston.

2026 might be a season when Tillman either proves his worth with the Browns or loses a role with the team.

“A year ago, Tillman was heading into training camp as the clear No. 2, not necessarily because he had earned it, but because he had shown enough flashes for Berry to want to give him a longer look. But now the Browns have Boston, a similarly big-bodied receiver who spent the spring catching everything that came his way. While not entirely his own doing, Tillman’s inconsistent first three years put him in the crosshairs entering the final year of his deal, fighting for, at best, playing time and, at worst, a spot on the 53-man roster,” Labbe wrote.

The Browns didn’t just pick up one promising wide receiver in the 2026 draft; they secured two: Boston and KC Concepcion. Both of those players pose a risk to Tillman, although Boston is more in line with his physical attributes and seems a more suitable replacement.

Tillman still has potential, and there is a path forward for him, but the Browns may not give him opportunities to prove his worth. If the new wide receivers are playing well at the start of the season, Tillman might struggle to earn minutes. How could he possibly secure his spot with the team if he isn’t given time to play?

This is a stark reminder of just how cutthroat and tough the NFL can be and why every game counts for players. Tillman is now in the difficult position of needing as much time on the field as possible, but he may not be given it. To some, it feels like the Browns are moving on from him.

Hope is not entirely lost, and other stars have been able to climb back from this sort of situation. Contract years have a way of inspiring players to dig deeper than ever and give good results.

It’s all on the line for Tillman, and he has to play better than ever before for the sake of his future in Cleveland.

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