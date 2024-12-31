Insider Reveals How Browns Felt About Mike Vrabel During His Role

The Cleveland Browns and Mike Vrabel are no longer contractually tied.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, his deal as a consultant with the team expired on Monday.

With that in mind, fellow insider Jeremy Fowler took to X to make it loud and clear that the Browns were quite impressed with Vrabel’s job.

They believe he can skillfully develop and coach any position, adding that he was quite helpful throughout the course of a difficult season.

Browns were very impressed with Vrabel during his Cleveland tenure. He helped a lot during a difficult season, and as one person there noted, he can skillfully coach every position on the field. https://t.co/c189dnEfAW — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 31, 2024

Truth be told, one wouldn’t be able to tell that from the team’s performance or record.

It’s hard to imagine things could’ve gone any worse than they did.

Even so, it’s hard to blame Vrabel.

If anything, some fans urged the team to move on from Kevin Stefanski and hire him in the offseason.

Now, after watching how everything has transpired so far, that just doesn’t seem likely at all.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam has repeatedly had Stefanski’s back, and all signs point to the team running it back with the same brass next season.

There have been some rumblings regarding a potential change to the offensive coaching staff, as Ken Dorsey’s job left a lot to be desired.

As for Vrabel, it shouldn’t take long before he finds himself a new home.

It was shocking to see him go unhired in the first place last offseason.

So, it seems that those who want him to be the Browns’ next head coach will have to wait a little longer.

NEXT:

Latest Mock Draft Links Browns To Interesting QB