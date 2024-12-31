Latest Mock Draft Links Browns To Interesting QB

For decades now, the Cleveland Browns have been looking for a franchise quarterback.

That’s why, once again, they will most likely be on the hunt for a signal-caller in the offseason.

They’re slated to have the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, so that would put them in a position to get Cam Ward or perhaps even Shedeur Sanders.

Nonetheless, PFF believes they will explore a different route.

In their latest mock draft, they have the Browns drafting LSU star tackle Will Campbell in the first round.

Then, they select Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the second round.

Milroe has been an intriguing prospect all year long, but Alabama quarterbacks haven’t always turned out well, and Nick Saban is no longer calling the shots there.

He’s a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who fits the bill as a modern-day signal-caller.

He’s strong, and he does seem to have a high ceiling.

Then again, he’s also struggled with his decision-making at times, often missing his wide receivers because of poor timing or anticipation.

He’s not very good when the pocket collapses, either.

Milroe could turn out to be a very good professional, but he seems more like a project at this point in this development.

So, if the Browns do decide to take this route, they might also want to take a look at a veteran quarterback in free agency.

