Insider Reveals What He’s Seeing From Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns continue searching for answers in their struggling ground attack, but rookie running back Quinshon Judkins provided a glimpse of hope during their Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite Cleveland’s early season struggles, Judkins demonstrated the explosive ability that made him an attractive draft target.

The rookie’s most impressive moment came late in the Ravens defeat when he broke free for a 31-yard run.

ESPN Insider Daniel Oyefusi discussed Judkins’ emerging potential during a recent appearance on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

The analyst highlighted how the rookie displayed the decisive running style and physicality that impressed coaches during spring practices.

“I think that last drive was when we really saw what he could be in this offense. When he had that 31-yard run, it was the only explosive run the Browns have had through two weeks. Right now, it’s the longest play of the season for the team. His physicality, contact balance, and ability to shed multiple blocks from multiple defenders were really promising. I think that kind of performance forecasts him as a tone-setting early-down back—potentially a Nick Chubb replacement,” Oyefusi noted.

Judkins totaled 61 rushing yards on 10 carries against Baltimore, showing vision and power.

Cleveland’s rushing offense ranks near the bottom of the league in yards per carry through two games.

Oyefusi expects Judkins’ workload to increase gradually as he earns more practice repetitions and proves his reliability.

The Browns face the Green Bay Packers this Sunday, offering Judkins another opportunity to showcase his development.

His continued growth could provide the physical running presence Cleveland desperately needs to establish offensive balance and secure their first victory of 2025.

