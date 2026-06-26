Insider Reveals How Deshaun Watson Could Land 2nd Contract With Browns

The idea that Deshaun Watson will be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season is one of the most surprising developments around the NFL in recent years. The fact that the relationship could extend beyond that would be even more shocking by leaps and bounds.

Watson’s time with the Browns has been a complete failure, both on and off the field, and it was widely thought that after he reinjured his Achilles tendon and sat out all of last season, he would never play for the team again. Owner Jimmy Haslam has called the 2022 trade for Watson with the Houston Texans a “big swing and miss,” but even he is reportedly looking forward to watching the QB suit up for Cleveland this season and maybe beyond.

Now, Watson has an edge over Shedeur Sanders in their QB competition, even though it is dragging into training camp. The soon-to-be-31-year-old also may have an edge as Cleveland’s QB of the future as well.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com revealed how Watson could land a second contract with the Browns: by playing among the top half of the NFL’s quarterbacks and regaining the form he showed years ago.

“I think he would probably have to be a top 16 or 17 quarterback. Somebody that could take you to the playoffs and contend for the playoffs and help this young offense pull it all together and go out and be explosive. If he can be something like he was in Houston when he made three Pro Bowls and took the team to the playoffs multiple times, then maybe you’re on to something. Andrew Berry did tell us early on in Deshaun’s career here that he hoped that this was going to be a 10-year proposition and that he would get to his second contract here,” Cabot said.

Many Browns fans and some analysts are steadfastly against Watson taking another snap for the team, even if he is currently a better player than Sanders. They believe the second-year pro deserves a full season to show if he is a viable solution for the team moving forward or not.

Meanwhile, others argue that Watson will give Cleveland the best chance at a successful 2026 season, which is more important than anything else. Of course, that could lead to a worst-case scenario of the team faring well but failing to make the playoffs, hurting their first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and Watson leaving as a free agent to play elsewhere.

A lot has to go right for Watson to prove his value to the franchise after giving them barely anything in return for his record-breaking guaranteed contract.

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Browns Coach Reveals The Real Reason He's Impressed With Deshaun Watson