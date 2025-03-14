Insider Reveals If The Browns Have Interest In Aaron Rodgers

NFL quarterback carousels are always filled with intrigue, but this offseason’s biggest mystery revolves around a particular future Hall of Famer who’s keeping everyone guessing.

The quarterback in question is Aaron Rodgers, and according to one prominent NFL insider, the Cleveland Browns won’t be joining his list of suitors.

After the signing of Kenny Pickett, some fans are wondering if the team has another unexpected move in store.

However, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot has weighed in with insights on what she’s been hearing about the situation.

“I don’t see it. I really don’t see it. That’s another one where – if that were going to be a possibility we would have heard something by now, because the Steelers are firmly in the mix, that Giants are firmly in the mix. We’ve even heard whispers about the Vikings. We’ve heard nothing about the Cleveland Browns,” stated Mary Kay Cabot while appearing on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Cabot’s assessment makes sense given the current landscape.

While teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings have been linked to Rodgers, the Cleveland Browns have remained conspicuously absent from these conversations.

Financial considerations likely play a significant role in the Browns’ apparent lack of pursuit.

Rodgers’ expected salary demands would create serious budget constraints for a team that has recently focused on more affordable quarterback options.

Despite turning 41, Rodgers could still offer substantial value to a team looking for quarterback help.

His experience and arm talent remain valuable commodities in a league where quality quarterback play is at a premium.

For a team like the Cleveland Browns, who have shown flashes of playoff potential, adding a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber could theoretically elevate their ceiling.

However, with no reported discussions between the parties, Browns fans shouldn’t expect to see Rodgers in orange and brown anytime soon.

