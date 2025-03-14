Insider Reveals Latest Update On Nick Chubb In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns’ backfield is bracing for change as one of the franchise’s most productive rushers finds himself at a career crossroads.

For seven seasons, Nick Chubb has embodied Cleveland football with his punishing running style and quiet leadership.

After seven memorable seasons, Chubb’s time with the Cleveland Browns has taken an unexpected turn—he’s now a free agent.

The move marks the end of a remarkable run in Cleveland, where only franchise icons Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly have outpaced him in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Could a return still be in the cards? Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently offered insight into this possibility.

“There is a world in which he can come back. Once you hit free agency, the chances of you being gone are pretty good, but there is a world in which he can come back, and that is if they feel like they have a role for him,” Cabot said.

Is there a world where Nick Chubb returns to the Cleveland #Browns@MaryKayCabot says YES‼️https://t.co/IHEax462sx pic.twitter.com/ns3vzEdNN6 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 13, 2025

Chubb’s potential return hinges on whether the team envisions a meaningful role for the veteran back.

The Browns organization wouldn’t bring him back simply to have him watching from the sidelines with limited touches.

If another team offers Chubb consistent playing time, even in a complementary capacity, it might make more sense for him to start fresh elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Cleveland appears to be looking toward the future.

The team is expected to select a running back from this year’s deep draft class to pair with Jerome Ford as they reshape their ground attack.

This doesn’t completely close the door on Chubb’s return, but it certainly narrows the opening.

As he navigates free agency, Chubb likely has two clear priorities: securing guaranteed money and finding genuine opportunities to contribute on game days.

There’s optimism that after healing from a broken foot and putting two years between himself and a devastating knee injury, he could recapture enough of his former brilliance to earn another substantial contract after the 2025 season.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Made The Wrong Decision With Myles Garrett