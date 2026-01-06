Insider Reveals Key Traits Browns Are Looking For In Next Coach

The Cleveland Browns should be open to just about anything or anyone as they look for a new head coach. After two highly disappointing seasons that cost Kevin Stefanski his job, nothing should be off the table.

That said, it is also necessary to have some guiding principles in mind. That way, time will not be wasted on candidates who don’t fit what the organization deems important.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot recently revealed some of the key traits the Browns are looking for in their next head coach, highlighted by an ability to work with their young roster.

“It’s gotta be a guy who knows how to develop rookies and be really great at teaching and developing. I don’t think they’re going to look at whether they have head coaching experience or if they’re on the offensive or defensive side of the ball. I don’t think those things are going to matter. They’re going to choose a leader of men and someone that they believe can take this roster to the playoffs as soon as possible,” Cabot said.

The Browns had arguably the best first-year class in the entire league this season, led by Carson Schwesinger, who is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. All of their picks from the 2025 NFL Draft paid off in some way, and Mason Graham, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. also showed Pro Bowl potential.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 6 overall selection. That means another infusion of young talent is on the way, and the new coach will have to get the most out of it for the Browns to become playoff contenders quickly.

That is why almost no one has been ruled out in the early stages of the search, and the list of candidates continues to grow. So far, it is highlighted by top coordinators who do not have previous NFL head coaching experience, including Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and others who do, such as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

It is an almost equal mix of offensive and defensive coaches. In fact, current Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have also been identified as possible candidates.

With several of the prospective choices coaching in the NFL playoffs, the search could go on for a while, which will allow the Browns to explore every possible avenue.

