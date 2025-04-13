Insider Reveals Latest Update On Browns, Kirk Cousins

The Cleveland Browns needed to revamp their quarterback room this offseason.

They already have veterans in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and they’re more than likely to get a rookie in the NFL Draft.

That’s why there might not be room for Kirk Cousins anymore.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cousins has become an unlikely option for the Browns.

Even though it could technically still happen, Cabot doesn’t envision the Browns spending the money or giving up the assets it would require to get him:

“As for the Browns’ interest in Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, they were already unlikely to acquire him because of multiple hurdles, and Flacco’s signing makes it even more unlikely. It can’t be completely ruled out, but the Browns would likely have to give up a draft pick and pay a significant portion of his $37.5 million salary. Cousins won’t waive his trade clause until after the draft so he knows the QB landscape,” Cabot wrote.

Cousins made perfect sense for the Browns, but not under these circumstances.

The Atlanta Falcons’ decision not to release him changed the whole picture.

They aren’t in a rush to move on from their veteran quarterback because they know that other teams could offer more for him in a trade at some point if their starter gets hurt or underperforms.

If not, he would be an elite insurance policy and backup for the young and injury-prone Michael Penix Jr.

For now, it seems like a reunion with Kevin Stefanski is not in the plans, although anything can happen quickly in this league.

