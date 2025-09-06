Insider Reveals Update About Quinshon Judkins’ Possible Suspension

Cleveland Browns second-round pick Quinshon Judkins finally became the last drafted rookie to sign his rookie deal on Saturday, agreeing to a fully guaranteed four-year deal with the team despite the ongoing investigation by the NFL into Judkins’ domestic incident this summer.

While he likely won’t play in Week 1 since he just signed his contract, fans are eager to learn when the former Ohio State star will make his debut, and one insider recently shared an update about where things stand in regards to the possible suspension.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared in a recent article that NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the case is still under review by the league, adding that a couple of other Browns are still under investigation by the league as well.

“NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com that Judkins’ domestic battery case is still under review by the league under its personal conduct policy, as are the cases of receiver Isaiah Bond (sexual assault, charges dropped), and linebacker Devin Bush (simple assault, harassment, trial set for December),” Cabot said.

All the moves Cleveland made this offseason indicate that the team is going to prioritize running the ball more in 2025, and using a high second-round pick on Judkins was a clear sign of that shift in ideology.

The Browns haven’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2023, which is something that Judkins and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson can certainly help with.

Hopefully, this case gets resolved soon and Judkins can begin a long, successful career with the Browns.

