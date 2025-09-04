Stats Show Why Myles Garrett Could Dominate In Week 1

Myles Garrett enters the 2025 season as one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers. His ability to disrupt offensive game plans has become legendary around the league.

Week 1 brings a familiar opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals. The matchup carries extra significance given Garrett’s history of success against Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Recent statistics highlight just how much trouble he has caused Joe Burrow and company over the years.

“Myles Garrett has 13 career sacks vs. Cincinnati, tied for the most he has against any team. He recorded those 13 sacks in 12 GM (13 vs. PIT in 14 GM). He has 9 sacks in 7 career Week 1 games. 3 Week 1 games with 2 sacks. At least 1 sack in 6/7 Week 1 games. Watch out Joe,” analyst Mike Lucas posted on X.

Garrett finished 2024 with impressive numbers across the board. He recorded 14 sacks, 47 tackles, and led the league with 22 tackles for loss.

Those performances positioned him as a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2025.

This season brings changes to Cleveland’s defense. Rising talents Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger will work alongside Garrett.

Their presence could help reduce the constant double teams that opposing offenses typically send his way.

Cincinnati themselves have emphasized the importance of containing Garrett on every snap. Previous breakdowns against him have cost the Bengals in crucial moments.

Garrett signed a four-year contract extension and enters the year with renewed energy.

The divisional opener will showcase one of the league’s elite pass rushers up against Cincinnati’s potentially improving offensive line.

