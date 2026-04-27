Spencer Fano Had A Moving Reaction To Seeing His Browns Jersey

The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world during the 2026 NFL Draft, trading out of the No. 6 overall pick with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns were candidates to pursue top-tier wide receiver and offensive linemen talent, and there was an initial worry that they wouldn’t get the right player at either position.

Fortunately, OT Spencer Fano was still available at their new pick of No. 9 overall, so they were able to gain additional draft capital while still picking their favorite target. Browns fans have been pleased with this pick, for the most part, and excited to see what this team is capable of with another new offensive lineman.

Fano seems equally excited to be a member of the Browns, as many videos have shown. However, he was disappointed that one of his family members didn’t live to see him get drafted, which Ari Meirov shared in a recent post.

“I just wish my grandpa was here to see his name on a jersey,” Fano said.

#Browns 1st round OT Spencer Fano seeing his NFL jersey for the first time: “I just wish my grandpa was here to see his name on a jersey.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cb0GSEEY1r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2026

Fano’s family has deep ties to the NFL, which is why this might have been an even more emotional moment for him. He has four uncles who spent time in the NFL, and his cousin, Karene Reid, was a UDFA in the 2025 NFL Draft but signed a contract with the Denver Broncos.

It’s clear that this family has a lot of athletes, and Fano is certainly proud to carry the family legacy with him each week. He’s going to be a part of the Browns’ attempt to rebuild their offense from the ground up, as they were one of the worst units in the NFL last season.

They still have a lot of work to do, but if they can figure out the quarterback and players like Fano live up to their draft stock, there’s a world where the Browns get better sooner rather than later. There’s a lot of hype and excitement after seeing who the Browns went after this year, and now it’s time for everyone to execute.

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