Insider Reveals What Changes To Expect With Kevin Stefanski’s Offense

The Cleveland Browns tried to shake things up with Ken Dorsey.

Kevin Stefanski gave him more freedom and power than the previous offensive coordinator, but this did not improve his results.

Dorsey, who had a reputation for being a quarterbacks guru, failed to uplift Deshaun Watson, and his play design didn’t suit the personnel, either.

Now, Stefanski is reportedly set to reclaim his status as the team’s sole decision-maker on offense.

As such, Tony Grossi believes the team will once again put a lot of emphasis on the tight end position:

“I would expect Stefanski to go back to using multiple tight ends more often and scrap the spread formations that were ineffective in 2024. If so, the Browns need to supplement David Njoku with two or three capable tight ends,” he wrote.

David Njoku has made big strides lately.

He’s not just a great blocker anymore, and he’s also become a big part of the passing game.

Regardless of who the team hires as its new offensive coordinator, having Stefanski back in charge and calling the plays will most likely mean the team returns to its play-action, RPO, and run-heavy offensive approach.

Of course, there are still a lot of things to figure out.

For starters, the teams need a new quarterback.

On top of that, the offensive line will also need some reshaping.

They also need to figure out what to do with Nick Chubb and, even more importantly, what they will do with their No. 2 pick.

Whatever the case, we can expect this team to return to what worked for them in the past.

It’ll be interesting to see what moves they make to help this team’s offense, which clearly needs a lot of retooling and reshaping.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski May Let 1 OC Candidate Call Plays