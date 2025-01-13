Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski May Let 1 OC Candidate Call Plays

The Cleveland Browns will have their third offensive coordinator in as many years in 2025.

The Ken Dorsey era was short-lived and disappointing, but there were always doubts about that pairing.

Dorsey had a reputation for being great with quarterbacks, but his offensive philosophy differed from Kevin Stefanski’s.

With a new offensive coordinator soon coming to town, Tony Grossi believes one of their candidates could be allowed to call plays.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that if the Browns hired Klint Kubiak, Stefanski could allow him to call plays.

Will Stefanski call plays or will the new OC? @TonyGrossi breaks it down… pic.twitter.com/HyvDuzDksK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 13, 2025

His father, Gary Kubiak, was one of Stefanski’s mentors, and he literally wrote and designed the offense, so Klint’s familiarity with it would be a plus.

Kubiak didn’t do the best job with the New Orleans Saints.

Then again, he does have a history with Kevin Stefanski, and being on the same page and sharing the same offensive philosophy could do wonders for this team after a disappointing season.

Stefanski is a great play-caller, and being an offensive-minded coach, it only makes sense that he takes a hands-on approach to that unit.

Still, that could also be a burden for a head coach, and they have assistant coaches for a reason.

The Browns will interview Kubiak on Monday.

Some believe it’s just a formality before he gets the job.

Whether that will be the case remains to be seen, but we should have more information about it at some point this week.

NEXT:

Browns Legend Says He's Buying The Hype About 1 QB Prospect