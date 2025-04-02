Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, the picture is finally starting to take some shape.

The Cleveland Browns are still considering all their options, and most analysts believe they are likely to choose between four potential prospects: Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders.

However, it seems like that list has been cut in half.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, he believes the Browns will likely draft Carter or Hunter.

“We shall see, but the indications continue to point towards Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter,” Yates said.

— ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 1, 2025

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he reported that the likelihood of them going after a quarterback had decreased, adding that Carter seemed to be the early favorite, but momentum had now shifted in favor of Hunter.

Kevin Stefanski raved about Kenny Pickett and claimed that he fully believes he can be a starter.

And with the Browns seemingly going with the best player available, they will likely wait until the second or third round to get another quarterback.

This isn’t ideal, as quarterback play continues to be the team’s biggest issue, and Pickett has left plenty to be desired in his time in the league.

Then again, Shedeur Sanders isn’t a high-end prospect, and as such, taking him as high as No. 2 could be a decision the team will come to regret for the next decade-plus.

If Ward isn’t available, the Browns might be doing the right thing by sitting this one out and just waiting, as the talent gap isn’t that wide.

They could even trade down a spot or two and still get a franchise-caliber player.

