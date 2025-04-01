Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Peter Schrager Says 1 Veteran QB ‘Makes A Lot Of Sense’ For Browns

Peter Schrager Says 1 Veteran QB ‘Makes A Lot Of Sense’ For Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Peter Schrager Says 1 Veteran QB ‘Makes A Lot Of Sense’ For Browns
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank recently met with Kirk Cousins, carefully taking notes before sharing them with the team’s football staff.

While reports suggest the veteran quarterback might be available for trade, the question remains about possible landing spots.

The Cleveland Browns emerge as a natural fit given their uncertainty at the position.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also could be interested if their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers falls through.

Cousins would bring stability, veteran leadership and proven offensive efficiency to either team.

Cleveland appears to be the most viable, with analyst Peter Schrager suggesting Cousins “makes a lot of sense” for the Browns.

“Look, the Browns thing makes a lot of sense for two big reasons. One, there’s a gaping hole at quarterback. I mean, [Kenny] Pickett could hold the fort, but he’s not your only option. And then, two, [Kevin] Stefanski and Cousins have a really good personal relationship. I don’t know why Kirk Cousins was at a Chipotle in Ohio over the weekend, but he was. That was confusing to me, but that also leads you to think, wait, what’s going on here?” Schrager said on “The Pat McAfee Show,” via ESPN Cleveland.

The situation in Atlanta adds context to these trade possibilities.

The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, positioning him as their future franchise quarterback.

Despite Cousins’ substantial contract, it seems unlikely he would willingly accept a backup role, especially for a team that missed the playoffs last season.

Cleveland presents a more appealing scenario. Cousins already has established relationships with the Browns’ coaching staff, and fans would welcome him as an upgrade.

Such a move would align with Cleveland’s competitive aspirations, particularly considering Myles Garrett’s vocal championship ambitions.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has said the team has a quarterback strategy in place, and it’s difficult to believe that plan centers around an unproven option like Pickett or a rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft.

NEXT:  Browns Warned Not To Leave Draft Without 2 Possible QB Prospects
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation