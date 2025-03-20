Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Interest In Jalen Milroe

The Cleveland Browns still need a quarterback.

Kenny Pickett might not be more than a backup, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him be the third-stringer.

They will reportedly get a rookie in the NFL Draft, and most people believe they’re targeting Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick.

However, Tony Grossi believes that Jalen Milroe could still be in play.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the Browns insider stated that there was enough support in the building to take Milroe as a developmental quarterback, provided he’s still on the board at the right time.

“I still think there’s enough support in the Browns building to be on the lookout for Jalen Milroe at the proper time in the draft, depending on what happens in the first round,” Grossi said.

He thinks the team will have a clearer picture of its plans once it signs a veteran quarterback.

If they feel they can improve the team with whoever they sign and Kenny Pickett, they might be tempted to take the best player available at No. 2 or even trade down a few spots.

If that’s the case, then Milroe could definitely be in play there.

Milroe was tied to the Browns for weeks shortly after they promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, as he coached him when he was with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He’s one of the most impressive athletes we’ve seen at the quarterback position in years, but he’s still very raw.

His physical tools make him an intriguing player, but it will likely take a year or two for him to develop.

Sanders’ upside isn’t that impressive anyway, so they might be better off taking a chance with someone else with a less valuable pick.

