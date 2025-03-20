Browns Nation

Thursday, March 20, 2025
Browns Re-Sign Key Special Teams Player

Robert Marvi
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

After trading away five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith last season, the Cleveland Browns could look significantly different when they report for training camp this summer.

However, they will be bringing back one key player on special teams.

Defensive back Tony Brown II has reportedly been re-signed by the Browns, per Camryn Justice.

“The Browns have re-signed CB Tony Brown II.”

After a stellar high school career in his native Texas where he starred in both football and track, he played both sports at the University of Alabama before joining the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The Chargers waived him soon afterward, and he spent his first two NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

After stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts, he signed with Cleveland a year ago, and during the 2024 season, he logged five total tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble in six games.

After a 2023 season in which they somehow made the playoffs despite serious injuries to running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland went 3-14 last season, which tied them with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants for the worst record in the league.

They will have the No. 2 pick in next month’s draft as a result, and there has been a lot of talk about which position they will prioritize.

Initially, they were linked to Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, but lately, a number of mock drafts have them taking polarizing University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Robert Marvi
Browns Nation