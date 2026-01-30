Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Jim Schwartz’s Future

The past month has been a whirlwind for Jim Schwartz, and it shows no real sign of slowing down for the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator. His former boss was fired, he was thought to be in line to take over, and then he found out someone else would become the head coach instead.

Now, Schwartz must decide what the next step of his career will be, which has to be daunting for a 59-year-old who thought his future would be secure. Though he remains under contract with the Browns through next season, it looks like there might be too many hard feelings for that relationship to reasonably continue.

So, with Todd Monken on board as the new head coach, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed what he’s hearing about Schwartz’s future, which may be limited to retiring if he really wants to leave the Browns.

“[Schwartz’s] options are somewhat limited if they want to hold him to his contract. I think they’re trying to let him cool down. It’s simply not a guarantee that he comes back because even though he is under contract, if he’s salty enough, [he could] threaten retirement, which could be a way out.”

Despite his track record of great success leading the Browns’ defense, it is almost impossible to believe that the organization would force Schwartz to continue working for it if he didn’t want to be there. That would be an untenable dynamic for a new head coach that undoubtedly would lead to a divided locker room and endless second-guessing.

So, the Browns could wait to see if Schwartz does retire, thereby forfeiting the remainder of his contract. Or, they could give him permission to seek employment elsewhere and then ask for a draft pick as compensation for his services. Or they could take the high road by treating the well-respected coach with respect and mutually agree to part ways with no strings attached.

If he does hit the market, Schwartz could draw some interest, particularly from the San Francisco 49ers, who are without a defensive coordinator after Robert Saleh left to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans. For his part, Monken is quickly filling out his offensive staff, with Travis Switzer following him from the Baltimore Ravens as the new coordinator.

Now, it is looking increasingly likely that the Browns’ new head coach will also have to find a defensive coordinator.

