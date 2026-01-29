Insider Makes Big Prediction About Jim Schwartz’s Future

Throughout their lengthy search for a new head coach, the Cleveland Browns were deadset on holding on to defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. No matter who led the team in the new season, they reportedly wanted Schwartz by his side.

But by not promoting Schwartz, the Browns may have just fumbled one of their most important relationships. According to many reports, Schwartz was very upset about not being selected as head coach and could be packing his bags and leaving.

While appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi was asked whether Schwartz is “dead set” about leaving and would rather be a defensive coordinator elsewhere than stay with the Browns.

Unfortunately for Browns fans, Grossi feels that Schwartz will likely depart the team soon.

“I’m leaning towards that, that he’s dead set against it,” Grossi said, adding that the chances of him going are even higher if another team, notably the 49ers, wants to sign him.

“If San Francisco calls and requests to interview Jim as their defensive coordinator. To me, that would be the prime position for him,” Grossi added.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that Jim Schwartz will end up leaving the Browns and they'll have a new DC. pic.twitter.com/wGfSbzokrs — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 29, 2026

Schwartz was one of the biggest names in the mix as the Browns hunted for their new head coach, and there were many fans who felt he was the perfect choice. He has already improved the team’s defense and has a close working relationship with the players and ownership.

Plus, Schwartz has a history as a head coach, meaning he knows how the position works and wouldn’t need on-the-job training. Although the Browns ultimately didn’t feel he was qualified for the position he wanted, they still value him and wish to keep him as their DC. Sadly, it sounds like he isn’t happy with that arrangement.

Emotions are high right now, and Schwartz may calm down in the days ahead and decide that he wants to remain in Cleveland. But other teams are now aware of his anger about being passed over, and they may capitalize on that. The Niners are apparently interested in him, but other franchises may pick up the phone soon.

To Schwartz, a move might make perfect sense. Leaving Cleveland for San Francisco would give him the chance to work for a Super Bowl contender, rather than a struggling team that bypassed him for the job he craved. Schwartz has been loyal to the Browns, but it sounds like his loyalty may have just run out.

Unless things change, his days in Cleveland are probably over.

