Insider Warns Browns That Todd Monken Hire Could Have Ripple Effects

Todd Monken is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, which means Jim Schwartz is not. The Browns believe that was the best choice for the organization, but passing over a loyal assistant who looked to be gaining momentum toward the job will undoubtedly leave some hard feelings.

That seems to be the case for Schwartz, who reportedly was very upset after being told the Browns were going in another direction. In fact, the defensive coordinator could be looking for a way to leave the franchise, even though he remains under contract.

Insider Ashley Bastock is warning the Browns that hiring Monken may have ripple effects, by upsetting core defensive players Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward to a level that could be “incomprehensible.”

“I don’t know that people understand how bad it could get for the Browns if Schwartz leaves, and on bad terms. Players on that defense, including Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, love playing for Jim. The impact of the ripple effect could be incomprehensible,” Bastock wrote on X.

I don’t know that people understand how bad it could get for #Browns if Schwartz leaves, and on bad terms. Players on that defense, including Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, love playing for Jim. The impact of the ripple effect could be incomprehensible. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) January 28, 2026

That may be a bit over the top, as Garrett and Ward are professionals, after all, and likely understand that this is just part of the business, as the saying goes. As much as they might revere Schwartz and the success they had working with him, there is very little those players, or any of their teammates, can do about it now.

Despite its lofty rankings, the Browns’ defense had little to no effect on improving the record the past two seasons. In fact, during the improbable run to the playoffs in 2023, it was the offense led by Joe Flacco that powered the late-season surge that got the team to the postseason. Even this season, the Browns had won only two games before Shedeur Sanders took over as the starting QB.

Perhaps Schwartz and his players would not have the same reaction if one of the younger finalists, Nate Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski, had gotten the job instead, as it was a widely held belief that they better fit the criteria the organization said it was looking for. Schwartz could have stayed to run his defense as he saw fit, while the offensive whiz-kid could take care of that ailing side of the ball.

Losing out to another 59-year-old like Monken instead may just be tougher to take, and it may have caused a rift that the new head coach will have to repair.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Why Browns Hired Todd Monken