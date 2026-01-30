Browns Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns were able to find a new offensive coordinator much faster than they secured their new head coach. With Todd Monken on board, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator looked to his previous staff to fill a very important position.

Monken had already used his Baltimore experience to add offensive line coach George Warhop as his first hire after being named by the Browns. Now, he has gone back to the Ravens for the man to lead that offense.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Browns will hire Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as their new offensive coordinator.

“After nine years with Ravens, Baltimore run game coordinator Travis Switzer is staying in the AFC North as Browns new offensive coordinator, per league sources. Former [Akron] offensive lineman oversaw a strong rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. Has background with tight ends, receivers, too,” Wilson wrote on X.

Monken and Switzer worked together for the past three seasons. Switzer started his NFL coaching career with the Ravens in 2017, working with their wide receivers as a coaching analyst and their tight ends as a quality control coach.

It might be wise for Monken to build his Browns offense around the rushing attack, as the team has well-documented issues at the quarterback position, currently manned by Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, with Deshaun Watson remaining a potential option. Rookie Quinshon Judkins showed the potential to be a lead running back in the NFL before a serious leg injury ended his season.

Also, with a strong defense ranked fourth in the NFL this season, the two units could work in perfect tandem in the rugged AFC North. However, Cleveland’s defense may be facing issues of its own.

With Monken named head coach instead of Jim Schwartz, the current defensive coordinator could leave the organization, even though he remains under contract. That means Monken will have to look for a new coordinator on that side of the ball as well.

But with his offensive staff well underway with familiar faces, Monken should have time to devote to that search if necessary.

