Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Next Year’s QB Class

The 2025 NFL Draft quarterback landscape is shaping up quite differently from recent years.

As we enter the final stretch of college football’s regular season, the reality is becoming clearer: this upcoming QB class lacks the immediate star power we’ve seen in previous drafts.

While prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Kurtis Rourke, Jalen Milroe, and Carson Beck have shown flashes of potential, they’re viewed more as developmental projects than day-one difference makers.

This sentiment was recently echoed by a senior NFL reporter and analyst Albert Breer during his appearance on “92.3 The Fan” radio show.

“As I started to ask around about next year’s draft, it sounds pretty bleak at the top. You know, there may not be a quarterback worth even going in the top 10,” Beer revealed during the broadcast.

"As I've started to ask around about next year's draft, it sounds pretty bleak at the top. There may not be a QB worthy of going in the top 10."@AlbertBreer on the outlook for the #Browns, other teams with potential high picks in next year's NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/1qN0j9Rcfu — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 12, 2024

The analyst didn’t hold back in his assessment of the top prospects. Carson Beck’s performance hasn’t met expectations, while Shedeur Sanders faces questions about his physical limitations and supporting cast.

As for Cam Ward, Breer doesn’t think he’ll suddenly shoot up to a top first-round pick, especially considering he was projected as a sixth or seventh-rounder earlier in the year.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like a strong draft year for teams hoping for a high pick.

Looking closer at Sanders, his skill set does offer some NFL-ready qualities.

His ability to read defenses, quick release mechanics, and precision on short to intermediate throws stand out.

However, concerns linger about his deep ball accuracy and tendency to hold onto the football when his primary target isn’t open.

Any team drafting him will need to provide a system that nurtures these strengths while developing his areas of improvement.

The stark contrast between this class and last year’s quarterback group becomes more evident as we approach draft season.

While there’s certainly potential among these prospects, Breer doesn’t think this quarterback class will be talked about the same way as last year’s group, especially when we look back in April.

