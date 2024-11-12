Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Browns Open As Underdogs For Next Thursday’s Matchup With Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After having their bye week, the Cleveland Browns will visit the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, and just four days after that, they will host their longtime division rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a 2-7 record, the Browns’ season is virtually over, but they do have some players they will want to evaluate heading into the offseason, and they would surely like to build some positive momentum they can carry over into 2025.

The Steelers will be a tough foe for the Browns, who are currently 3.5-point underdogs for that contest, per Nick Camino.

With Russell Wilson now firmly installed as their starting quarterback, the Steelers have likely surpassed the expectations of many, and they currently hold first place in the AFC North with a 7-2 record.

George Pickens has started this season off well with 40 catches, 639 yards and two touchdowns through nine games.

For the Browns, wideout Cedric Tillman has emerged as a threat ever since Amari Cooper was traded last month, and they’re hoping running back Nick Chubb gradually returns to form after recently returning from the severe knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season.

