Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Nick Chubb In Free Agency

Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed last month that Cleveland fan favorite Nick Chubb would test the free agency waters for the first time in his career in 2025.

The running back has been doing his due diligence in deciding on his next move, according to what Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi is hearing about Chubb’s free agency process.

In his latest comments, Oyefusi revealed that Chubb’s decision will not be made quickly.

“With Nick, I expected that it draws out a couple of days, where he looks at his options, and the Browns stay in communication to see if they can work something out. Still quiet right now, especially on the Browns’ front,” Oyefusi said.

Oyefusi noted that the running back market has been quiet thus far, and only a handful of players have signed new contracts.

Additionally, this year’s free agent class for running backs is not as strong as last season’s group that included Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.

Chubb’s value may have taken a hit after injuries forced him to miss more than half of the team’s games in back-to-back years.

Further, the running back position has lost some of its luster as NFL franchises have eschewed the traditional run-oriented offenses for pass-friendly offensive schemes.

Cleveland was in that same boat last season as former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey relied on three- and four-receiver base sets in the Browns’ pass-happy offense.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski decided after the season to move on from Dorsey and promote Tommy Rees to that position.

Rees’ offensive schemes have been run-oriented, aligning with the approach Stefanski used during his first four seasons with the franchise.

