Former Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson Is Signing With NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns had to make significant changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season’s official kickoff date on Wednesday to become salary cap compliant.

Since making those changes, Cleveland’s next moves to shed salary were made to improve their roster.

One of those difficult decisions was to release defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson earlier this week as the team attempted to improve its defensive line.

It didn’t take long for Tomlinson to find his next assignment, according to analyst Field Yates.

“The Cardinals are signing former Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, per his agency,” Yates said.

The Cardinals are signing former Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, per his agency @_SportsTrust. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2025

Tomlinson turned 31 years old earlier this year, and the team released him to free up cap space for another defensive tackle.

The Browns added a veteran to their roster on Wednesday, signing former San Francisco 49ers tackle Maliek Collins on a two-year deal worth $20 million.

Cleveland also has their 2024 second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. to consider, and releasing Tomlinson opens the door for the former Ohio State product to see more playing time this season.

The Browns could continue working on its defensive line in the draft, especially given GM Andrew Berry’s affinity for the trenches.

While reports have suggested the Browns are targeting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland could use some of their remaining nine selections on either the offensive or defensive line.

Tomlinson was productive in his two-year stint with the Browns, logging 54 tackles and six sacks for the 32 games he played in Cleveland.

The Cardinals signed him to a two-year deal worth $29 million, according to other reports.

