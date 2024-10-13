Insider Reveals When Nick Chubb Will Return

Nick Chubb’s potential return is stirring excitement among Browns fans.

Sidelined since Week 2 of the 2023 season after an injury against the Steelers, the star running back is showing promising signs of recovery.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reports that Chubb might make his season debut against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he’s expected to sit out the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing for additional recovery time.

Nick Chubb expected to face the #Bengals next week, Denzel Ward set to face the #Eagles on Sunday, outlook for the embattled Deshaun Watson: #Browns Insider–> https://t.co/D7DmB3hOGQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 12, 2024

In related news, Cabot also revealed that Denzel Ward is set to face the Eagles on Sunday.

Ward’s season has been challenging, marred by his fifth concussion during training camp and a shoulder injury that limited his play in the victory over the Jaguars.

Coming back to Chubb’s anticipated return, Running backs coach Duce Staley also noted the rarity of a player recovering from two major reconstructions on the same knee.

While many NFL players have bounced back from dual ACL surgeries, Chubb’s case is unique.

He’s endured tears in every ligament of his knee, some twice over, along with damage to his meniscus and medial capsule.

If his practice sessions go well this week, Chubb could defy expectations, reminiscent of his comeback at Georgia.

The Browns are seeing their playoff aspirations dwindle, currently at 1-4 and facing the 2-2 Eagles.

However, Chubb’s return could provide the much-needed momentum to revitalize their season.

